INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Migrant Couple Returning Home in Auto Killed in Accident in UP

Representative image.

Representative image.

Police said the auto rickshaw had run out of petrol and Chaudhari was filling the tank with the help his wife when a speeding loader hit them.

  • PTI Unnao
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Share this:

A migrant couple on their way to Bihar from Haryana in their auto rickshaw was killed while their six-year-old son escaped unhurt when a loader hit them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Saturday, police said.


Ashok Chaudhari, 35, who earned his living driving an auto rickshaw in Jhajjar, Haryana, was returning home in Bihar's Darbhanga district with his wife Chhoti, 33, and son when the accident occurred, they said.


Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the victims, and directed officials to make arrangements for sending the bodies home.


Police said the auto rickshaw had run out of petrol and Chaudhari was filling the tank with the help his wife when a speeding loader hit them from the rear side in the Bangarmau Kotwali police station area here.


The couple died on the spot, the police said, adding that they were identified with the help of the driving licence and Aadhar Card recovered from them.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading