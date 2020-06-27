INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrant Labourer Who Had Recently Returned from Surat Dies by Suicide in UP

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Mani Shankar Mishra (35) killed himself by hanging from the roof of his house on Friday, Sub Inspector Incharge of Oran Chowki Sultan Singh said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
A migrant labourer who recently returned from Surat allegedly died by suicide in Amlohara village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Mani Shankar Mishra (35) killed himself by hanging from the roof of his house on Friday, Sub Inspector Incharge of Oran Chowki Sultan Singh said.

The father of the deceased, Shambhu, told the police that Shankar and his wife worked in a factory in Surat but following the lockdown he returned to his village 20 days ago, Sultan Singh said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post- mortem and an investigation is underway, Singh added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).


