INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Migrant Labourer's Body Found Hanging from Tree in UP Village After Argument with Wife

Representative image.

Representative image.

The deceased, 50-year-old Genda Nishad, is survived by his wife, six sons and a daughter, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Share this:

A migrant labourer who had returned from Delhi allegedly committed suicide following an argument with his wife, police said on Sunday.

According to SHO Lalauli Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, 50-year-old Genda Nishad had returned from Delhi around 10 days ago.

"On Saturday, his body was found hanging from a tree in Korarakanak village. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

Nishad had borrowed some money from his wife Sushila and wanted more. However, the wife did not have any money.

"This led to an argument between them and Nishad left home on the pretext of cutting wood, where he ended his life by hanging himself from a tree," the SHO said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, six sons and a daughter, police said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading