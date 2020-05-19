INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrant Trains to West Bengal and Odisha Cancelled in View of Cyclone Amphan

Clouds cover the skies over the Ganges ahead of Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Reuters)

These trains were to carry migrant workers to West Bengal and Odisha which are expected to be hit by super cyclone 'Amphan' on Wednesday.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 11:54 PM IST
As a precautionary measure in the backdrop of 'Amphan' cyclone, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that three Shramik Special trains for West Bengal and Odisha have been cancelled till May 21.

The Maharashtra government has received approval form its counterparts in West Bengal and Odisha to send trains in the next couple of days.

"It was planned to send one train to West Bengal and two trains to coastal Odisha but as we learned about the severity of tropical cyclone Amphan, it was decided to cancel these trains, said Parag Jain, secretary in the state's social justice department.

Each Shramik train carries on an average 1,500 to 1,600 passengers. However, we have now appealed to labourers not to rush to any train stations," he said.

Further announcement regarding running these trains will be taken after assessing the weather and other necessary conditions, Jain said.


