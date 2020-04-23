Migrant Worker, 9 Contacts Test Positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru; Area Declared Containment Zone

Bengaluru: Hongasandra ward in the city’s Bommanahalli zone has been declared a containment area after a migrant worker was found positive for coronavirus and nine of his contacts were also infected within a period of 24 hours.

The migrant worker (P419) is a 54-year-old male and was reported as Covid-19 positive on Monday morning. He had come to Bengaluru in January from Bihar, said Dr Srinivas GA, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban.

The new cases reported on Thursday are male patients aged between 22 and 43. A total of 160 contacts of P419 have been quarantined so far.

"All roads leading to the containment zone has been sealed off. People around the spot have been removed. We have decided to quarantine even those who had come for distribution of food to the homes of the patients. If necessary, we would be quarantined too," said Bharathi Ramachandra, ward corporator.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bengaluru has touched 100, including 4 deaths and 48 recoveries.

