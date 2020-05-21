Migrant Worker and Driver Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Truck in Chhattisgarh

A migrant labourer and a bus driver were killed and eight others received injuries after their vehicle collided with a trailer truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Thursday, police said.

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, they said.

The accident took place near Temri village on Raipur- Bilaspur highway under Nandghat police station limits at around 8.30 am when the bus carrying migrant labourers was heading towards the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border, he said.

The labourers, mostly from Bihar and Jharkhand who were stranded in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, were being ferried to the Jharkhand border from Baghnadi check post in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the official said.

The bus collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction near Temri, located around 70 km from the state capital Raipur.

A migrant labourer, identified as Devnath, hailing from Bihar, and bus driver Guharam Sonwani, a resident of Rajnandgaon, died on the spot, the official said.

At least eight others were injured, two of them critically, he said.

All the injured persons were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Bilaspur district, he added.