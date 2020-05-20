Migrant Worker Cycling Back Home to Odisha from Chennai Dies Due to Starvation

A 44-year-old migrant worker, who was on his way back to home in Odisha from Chennai, was found dead near Gummidipoondi area on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, possibly due to starvation.

The deceased, identified as Ram Biswas, was found lying on a sidewalk of a highway in Chennai and was spotted by passers-by who tried to revive him. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case has been registered by the police under unnatural death and the body has been sent for post-mortem. As per preliminary investigation, Biswas died of starvation.

Biswas was one from a group of five men who were cycling back to their home state Odisha from Chennai as they had no money to travel through a bus or train during the nationwide lockdown.

According to the police, the group of migrants used to work for a construction firm in Chennai’s Velachery area. Ever since the lockdown was announced, the helpless migrants pleaded to their employer to send them back home. But that didn’t happen. Hence, due to lack of money, the migrant workers decided to cycle back to their respective native towns on May 18.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, hundreds of migrants can be seen on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, walking or cycling back to their native places day and night in such a scorching heat. Most of them were stopped at the border and sent to shelter homes, while a few managed to cross the border.