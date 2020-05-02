Migrant Worker Cycling from Delhi to Reach Bihar Dies in UP's Shahjahanpur Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of the worker, identified as Dharamveer, have been taken for Covid-19 testing.
A migrant worker died here while cycling from his workplace in Delhi to home in Bihar amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday.
He has been identified as Dharamveer, 32, they said.
Dharamveer, along with a few other labourers, had started their journey from Delhi to Khagaria district in Bihar on bicycles on April 28, police said.
"On Friday night, they halted on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur. When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead," Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev Gupta said the samples of Dharamveer have been taken for Covid-19 testing.
"His fellow-labourers have been kept in isolation and their samples will also be sent for testing as well," he said.
