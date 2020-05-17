INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrant Worker Dies of Snake Bite in Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centre

Representative image.

Representative image.

The deceased was sleeping on the floor in the verandah outside his room when he was bitten by a snake.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
A 31-year-old migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Kirna village under Kotwali police station limits, Mungeli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chitrakant Chali Thakur said. "Migrants workers Yogesh Verma had returned from Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday. He was kept at a quarantine facility in a government school in the village.

He was sleeping on the floor in the verandah outside his room when he was bitten by a snake. He died during treatment in a nearby hospital," the SDM said.

The kin of the deceased was given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be paid out after completing necessary formalities, he added. "The panchayat staff have been told to make sure no one sleeps outside their rooms in quarantine facilities," the official said.

