Telangana-returnee Migrant Hangs Self in Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centre

A 20-year-old migrant worker allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district where he was kept after he returned from Telangana, police said.

Lobo Ram Sari was found hanging in a room at the quarantine centre in his native Ghorapadar village under Deobhog police station limits, some 200 kilometres from Raipur, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukhnandan Rathore said.

"He had returned from Hyderabad last week and was kept at the quarantine facility for 14 days as a precautionary measure. He did not have any coronavirus symptoms. However, his sample has been sent for COVID-19 test as per protocol," he added.

A case has been registered and probe is on to find out why he took this step, the official said.

Earlier, on May 13, a migrant worker had hanged himself at a quarantine centre in Raigarh, while on May 18, a migrant ended his life similarly at a quarantine facility in Balod.