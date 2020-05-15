INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrant Worker in Rajasthan Steals Bicycle to Reach UP, Leaves Behind Apology Note

Image used for representation

Sahab Singh of Rarah village of Bharatpur district found the note written by Mohammad Iqbal while cleaning the veranda of his house.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
A migrant worker's desperation to return home won over his conscience as he stole a bicycle in Rajasthan's Bharatpur to embark on a 250-kilometre journey back home in Bareilly. The migrant worker, however, left behind an apology note for the owner.

Sahab Singh of Rarah village of Bharatpur district found the note written by Mohammad Iqbal while cleaning the veranda of his house, a Hindustan Times report said.

“Main majdoor hun, majboor bhi. Main aapka gunehgar hu. Aapki cycle lekar ja raha hu. Mujhe maaf kar dena. Mujhe Bareily tak jana he. Mere pass koi sadhan nahi he aur viklang baccha hai (I am your culprit. But, I am a laborer and also helpless. I’m taking your bicycle. Forgive me. I have no other means to reach and I have a specially-abled child. I have to go to Bareilly),” the note read.

Amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus, there have been several such reports from across the country of stranded migrants walking, cycling or hitch-hiking thousands of kilometres to return to their native places.

Loading