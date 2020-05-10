Migrant Worker Walking from Maharashtra to MP Gives Birth on Roadside, Goes on to Cover 160 Km

A 30-year-old migrant worker walking back home from Maharashtra to her village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna amid the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, gave birth to a child en route.

The woman, Shakuntala, and the infant, her fourth child, were doing fine, Inspector VS Parihar of Sendhwa police station told PTI.

An hour after her delivery, the woman recommenced her journey and walked almost 160 km, according to a Times of India report.

"The woman, her family and others were part of a group moving from Nashik in Maharashtra to Satna. She delivered the child in a village between Nashik and Dhule in Maharashtra," the official said.

He added that they found her when the group reached Bijasan check post and all of them were medically examined on Saturday.

The new mother told the police officer that she said her family had walked 210 kilometres and that the women in the group helped in the delivery that took place by the side of a road.

"We have arranged for a bus to take the woman, her children, including the newborn, and her husband to their native village," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)