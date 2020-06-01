INDIA

Migrant Worker Who Returned to UP from Delhi Kills Self after Being Not Allowed to Marry Woman of His Choice

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
A worker who had recently returned to UP's Banda from New Delhi allegedly committed suicide as he was 'not allowed' to marry a girl of his choice, police said on Monday.

According to Mataundh SHO Ramendra Tiwari, the incident took place at Lohra village where Mahesh (21) hanged himself from a tree. He was home quarantined on May 19 after he returned from Delhi, where he worked in a brick kiln.

"On Sunday, Mahesh ended his life by hanging himself from a tree. Prima facie, it seems that a love affair led to the suicide. His family had fixed his marriage on June 29 with a girl from Ratauli village in Mahoba against his wish," the SHO said.


