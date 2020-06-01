Migrant Worker Who Returned to UP from Delhi Kills Self after Being Not Allowed to Marry Woman of His Choice
Image for representation.
According to Mataundh SHO Ramendra Tiwari, the incident took place at Lohra village where Mahesh (21) hanged himself from a tree. He was home quarantined on May 19 after he returned from Delhi, where he worked in a brick kiln.
A worker who had recently returned to UP's Banda from New Delhi allegedly committed suicide as he was 'not allowed' to marry a girl of his choice, police said on Monday.
"On Sunday, Mahesh ended his life by hanging himself from a tree. Prima facie, it seems that a love affair led to the suicide. His family had fixed his marriage on June 29 with a girl from Ratauli village in Mahoba against his wish," the SHO said.