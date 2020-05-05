Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Migrant Workers Hold Protest in Kerala Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Demand to be Sent Home

The protesters also accused the Kodiyathoor panchayat authorities of supplying inferior quality food to them,an allegation denied by the panchayat.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Migrant Workers Hold Protest in Kerala Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Demand to be Sent Home
Kerala: Migrant labourers protested in Payyoli town of Kozhikode district yesterday, demanding that they be sent back to their natives states. Some labourers were detained and later released. (Photo: ANI)

Atleast 100 migrant workers staged a protest at nearby Mukkam on Tuesday demanding that immediate arrangements be made for their return to their native states, police said.

A message posted on social media, which purportedly said that a demonstration would help make their way back home easier, could have prompted the workers to take out a march, they said adding two 'guest workers'have been arrested in this connection.

The protesters also accused the Kodiyathoor panchayat authorities of supplying inferior quality food to them,an allegation denied by the panchayat.

However, the agitators went back to their camps after police officials assured them that arrangements would be made to send them home.

Four trains with the workers, which was scheduled to leave on Monday evening to Bihar, has been cancelled after clearance was not received from the government.

Similar protests by migrant workers have been reported from other parts of Kerala and the country in recent days demanding that authorities take steps to send them to their home states.

Special trains were being operated to different states from Kerala since late last week, to ferry stranded migrant workers.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres