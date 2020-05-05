Migrant Workers Hold Protest in Kerala Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Demand to be Sent Home

Atleast 100 migrant workers staged a protest at nearby Mukkam on Tuesday demanding that immediate arrangements be made for their return to their native states, police said.

A message posted on social media, which purportedly said that a demonstration would help make their way back home easier, could have prompted the workers to take out a march, they said adding two 'guest workers'have been arrested in this connection.

The protesters also accused the Kodiyathoor panchayat authorities of supplying inferior quality food to them,an allegation denied by the panchayat.

However, the agitators went back to their camps after police officials assured them that arrangements would be made to send them home.

Four trains with the workers, which was scheduled to leave on Monday evening to Bihar, has been cancelled after clearance was not received from the government.

Similar protests by migrant workers have been reported from other parts of Kerala and the country in recent days demanding that authorities take steps to send them to their home states.

Special trains were being operated to different states from Kerala since late last week, to ferry stranded migrant workers.

