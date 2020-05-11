INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Migrant Workers in Kashmir Asked to Avoid Visiting Hospitals for Covid-19 Screening

For representation: Migrant workers return to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

For representation: Migrant workers return to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

The stranded labourers have been advised to ensure that they are registered with the concerned labour department.

  • PTI Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Share this:

The authorities in Kashmir on Monday asked migrant workers and labourers to avoid visiting hospitals for COVID screening in connection with their travel to their native states.


"The labourers shall be informed beforehand about when and where they have to undergo health check up and that they should avoid visiting hospitals unless advised by authorities," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said.

The stranded labourers have been advised to ensure that they are registered with the concerned labour department.

Regarding their return to their respective destinations, Pole said the labourers shall be informed about the date of their travel and medical checkup.

He also asked them to stay put at their current places till arrangements are finalised for their return to their native areas.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading