1-MIN READ

16 Migrant Workers Run Over by Train in Aurangabad, Had Walked 45km in Attempt to Return Home

The accident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line on Friday morning. (Photo: News18)

The accident happened on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line on Friday morning. (Photo: News18)

The migrant labourers were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
At least 16 migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday morning while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept there due to exhaustion, an official said. They were mowed down by a goods train that was running between Jalna and Aurangabad at 5.15 am. Follow live updates here.

At least one person has also been injured in the accident and has been taken to the civil hospital.

The labourers, officials said, all worked at an iron factory in Jalna and were headed back to Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil told News18 that the workers were walking from Jalna to Bhuvasal, a distance of nearly 170km, to catch a train to return home. They had stopped near the track to take rest after covering a distance of around 45 km.

The Railways said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad. “Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” he wrote.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted condolences to the bereaved families. "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," he said.

Loading