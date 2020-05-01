Migrant Workers Returning to Rajasthan To be Kept Under 14-day Quarantine

The Rajasthan government on Friday said migrants returning from other states will be kept under 14-day quarantine.

About 10 lakh people have registered through the helpline number issued by the state government, Health minister Raghu Sharma said.

"It is difficult to screen infected migrants coming from outside the state as most of the cases are asymptomatic. They will be sent to requested area by district collector only after arranging home quarantine or institutional quarantine," he said.

The health minister said the Centre has permitted the state to bring back migrants via a special train. "Railway officials are in talks with the chief secretary of the state," he said.

Instructions have also been given to arrange government quarantine centres for the poor and destitute, he added.

