Migrant Workers Stranded in Haryana Cross Yamuna to Reach Home in UP

Nearly 100 migrant workers crossed the Yamuna, which flows along UP-Haryana border on some stretches, and reached Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.







The workers, who were stranded in Haryana due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, crossed the river and reached Kairana town in Shamli during Thursday night, police said.







The district authorities have sent them to a shelter home, police added.







The workers decided to cross the river as many inter-state borders have been sealed and movement without permission from authorities is not allowed.







On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, six migrant workers walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab were killed when a roadways bus ran over them in Muzaffarnagar.