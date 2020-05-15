INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrant Workers Stranded in Haryana Cross Yamuna to Reach Home in UP

The workers crossed the Yamuna and reached Kairana town in Shamli on Thursday.

The workers decided to cross the river as many inter-state borders have been sealed and movement without permission from authorities is not allowed.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Nearly 100 migrant workers crossed the Yamuna, which flows along UP-Haryana border on some stretches, and reached Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.


The workers, who were stranded in Haryana due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, crossed the river and reached Kairana town in Shamli during Thursday night, police said.


The district authorities have sent them to a shelter home, police added.


On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, six migrant workers walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab were killed when a roadways bus ran over them in Muzaffarnagar.

