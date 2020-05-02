Migrants On Board First Special Train From Telangana Reach Home Districts in Jharkhand

Over 1,200 migrant workers, who arrived at Hatia here from Telangana late Friday night, reached their respective districts in sanitised buses on Saturday, with administrative and police officials welcoming them.

The migrants were ferried to their villages in sanitised buses arranged by the Jharkhand government to take them home after preliminary medical screening at the station, officials said.

Food packets were distributed among them before they boarded the buses, they said.

The first special train to transport stranded migrants chugged into the Hatia station, on the outskirts of Ranchi city, around 11.15 pm on Friday. The 24-coach train had started from Lingampally, in Telangana, at 4.50 am the same day.

A senior official of the Ranchi Rail Division told PTI on Saturday that the train returned to its starting point in Telangana around 2:10 am after it was properly sanitised and all the coaches locked to prevent any unauthorised entry.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to receive two special trains ferrying students from Rajasthan's Kota arriving in Ranchi and Dhanbad in the evening.

About the train reaching Hatia from Kota, the Ranchi Division official said the same drill will be followed in strict adherence to COVID protocols.

Giving details of the returnees from the special from Telangana, officials said a total of 281 migrant workers reached Palamau and officials welcomed them at the GLA College, where assistance centres were set up.

Fifteen buses would ferry them to their respective villages from there, they added.

A total of 443 labourers reached Garhwa and had their medical screening, while 67 migrant workers arrived at Latehar, officials said, and added that migrant workers have also reached Ramgarh, Bokaro, Deoghar, Sahibganj, Simdega, Dumka and other districts after they came by the special train from Telangana.

Expressing happiness, a migrant worker from Palamau, Rajendra Ram, thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The chief minister, meanwhile, advised all migrant workers to become soldiers in the fight against coronavirus and protect themselves, their families and their villages.

"We are happy to welcome them back. The process of bringing them started the moment we received relaxation orders (from the Centre)," Soren said.

A report from Ramgarh said one policeman died and four other security personnel suffered minor injuries when their van overturned in the district while they were escorting a bus carrying migrant workers from Hatia to Chatra in the early hours of Saturday.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI that another escort van was immediately provided as the bus continued its onward journey.

Providing information about the arrival of the first special train to Hatia, official sources said no relative of those on board the train was allowed at the station. The passengers were welcomed with roses by senior officials.

Hand sanitisers were also made available and the migrant workers were seen wearing masks, they said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray and Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta were among the several officials and police personnel who monitored the arrival of the workers.

In all, 60 sanitised buses with 25-28 seats each were ready, ensuring physical-distancing measures in every vehicle.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365