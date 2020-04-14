Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Migrants on Mumbai Streets: Police Register FIR Against 1000, No Arrests Yet

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, had gathered in Bandra around 3 PM demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Migrants on Mumbai Streets: Police Register FIR Against 1000, No Arrests Yet
A man walks on scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police after they gathered outside Bandra railway station in hopes of getting transportation in Mumbai, on Tuesday. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against at least 1000 migrant workers for assembling near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown norms, causing a public health scare, police said.

No arrests have been made yet and the workers are being identified, a Bandra police station official said.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said.

Besides section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has also been invoked against them, he said.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra around 3 PM demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

The gathering in suburban Bandra, in violation of lockdown norms, created a potential law and order situation for an overstretched police force and the men in uniform resorted to mild force to scatter the crowd.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,389,933

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,980,743

    +56,895

  • Cured/Discharged

    465,455

     

  • Total DEATHS

    125,011

    +5,393
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres