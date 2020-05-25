INDIA

Migrants Protest in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib District Over 'Cancelled Train' to Bihar

Image for representation. (PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Migrant labourers protested in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district on Monday after they came to know that a Bihar-bound train was cancelled.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said a rumour spread that buses will leave for Bihar from the Khalsa School in Mandi Gobindgarh town, following which a large number of migrant labourers assembled at the spot.

The police reached and told the labourers that there was no such schedule, following which the agitated people protested against the district administration and shouted slogans.

Civil and police officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. Mandi Gobindgarh police station incharge Mohinder Singh pacified the agitated migrants, Kondal said.

According the SSP, misleading information was shared on social media that the labourers were beaten, they damaged police vehicles, and labourers and officials were injured, but nothing happened.

Legal action is being taken against such persons who is misleading people on social media, Kondal said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amloh Anand Sagar Sharma said after coordinating with railway authorities, special buses were arranged and around 300 migrant labourers were sent to the Ambala railway station, from where they will leave for Bihar.


