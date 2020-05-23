INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Migrants Waiting For Medical Screening Sprayed With Disinfectant in Delhi

A screen grab of the video that went viral on social media.

A screen grab of the video that went viral on social media.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation said the school was in a residential colony and there was a huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road and the workers got sprayed by mistake.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

Some migrant workers in south Delhi waiting for medical screening were sprayed with disinfectant by the civic body much against the Central government advice against such a step. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) later admitted its mistake.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the migrants can be seen waiting in queues for their medical screening outside a school in Lajpat Nagar ahead of boarding a Shramik Special train.

They were sprayed with disinfectant by workers of the SDMC during a sanitisation drive.

In a statement, the SDMC said the school was in a residential colony and there was a huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road.

"But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some time. The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to the public," SDMC said in a statement.

The Union Health ministry in April called spraying of chemical disinfectants "physically and psychologically harmful" for humans.

The incident in Delhi came weeks after a video emerged showing a group of workers being sprayed with disinfectants in Bareilly while returning to Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of migrants are stuck in big cities with no money or job after the sudden announcement of lockdown in March.

Now, they are being sent to their homes on trains by the Centre.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading