INDIA

1-MIN READ

Migrants Walking Through Odisha Will be Provided Transport: Director General of Police

Migrants (PTI)

Migrants (PTI)

DGP Abhay said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed that no migrant should have to take the pain of walking on foot to his/her destination.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
The Odisha government on Friday said no migrant workers travelling through the state will have to walk as it has arranged transport for them. Director General of Police Abhay said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the police that no migrant should take the pain of walking on foot to reach his or her destination.

The state government has made arrangements for transportation of migrant workers from Odisha border checkpoints to other border points nearest to the native states of the migrants, Abhay said.

Expenditure incurred on transportation and food for the migrant workers will be borne by the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, he said.

The DGP urged all migrant workers to contact their nearest police stations and officials will ensure that they are dropped at their native place within the state or at the border points.

He said the state government has notified 12 routes for entry into Odisha.

