INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Migrants Workers Stranded at Satna Protest After No Arrangements Made, Admin Cites Lack of Buses

The migrant labourers also reached transport control room but with no luck.

The migrant labourers also reached transport control room but with no luck.

With no water or food provided to them, the migrant labourers were waiting for buses to head home but even after several hours when not a single vehicle turned up, the distressed workers started protesting.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18.com Satna
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Share this:

Thousands of migrant labourers, mostly hailing from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh who have been stranded at Satna in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest here on Friday after the administration offered them no help even as unseasonal showers put the workers stranded on roads in even more distress.

The agitation caused a prolonged traffic jam on the national highway at Satna, a town that shares borders with Uttar Pradesh. With no water or food provided to them, the migrant labourers were waiting for buses to head home but even after several hours when not a single vehicle turned up, the distressed workers started protesting.

“We are coming from Nagpur and are stuck at Satna without food and water. The ration we carried also got destroyed in the rain and there is no sign of buses,” a migrant labourer said.

A woman labourer, who was also coming from Maharastra claimed that the state government in the neighbouring state was offering them food, but here the administration has not extending any support and they have been stuck in Satna since four days.

“We don’t have a shelter over our head and are living on the road amid rain and sun,” she said, echoing everyone else how the administration is not arranging buses.

Some of the labourers also hail from Shahdol and Umaria, areas close to Satna, but are stuck because they cannot go further due to lack of transportation.

The migrant labourers also reached transport control room and agitated, where officials tried to pacify them.

PS Tripathi, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Satna told the media that they have no arrangement to send these migrant labourers to UP or Jharkhand as buses earlier sent to these states were not allowed to enter there.

"We are only able to arrange transportation for our local labourers. At best we can help them reach Chitrakoot," said the officer, warning the workers that if they create law and order issue, legal action will be taken against them.


(Inputs from Shivendra Baghel)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading