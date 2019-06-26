Mike Pompeo in India LIVE: US Secy of State Says Differences With India on Trade Taken in ‘Spirit of Friendship’

Mike Pompeo in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who arrived in India on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today. H1-B visas, trade war and India’s purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia were expected to figure in the talks between the two sides, which come ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.
Pompeo will also meet Indian and US business leaders in a round-table format and deliver a policy speech at the India International Centre here.
Read More
Jun 26, 2019 4:17 pm (IST)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran is a state sponsor of terror and Indians have suffered from terror in the past. India and US shared understanding of threat and common purpose to ensure that the two countries deter the threat of terrorism.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:We all know that Iran is world's largest state sponsor of terror&Indian people have suffered from terror around the world. We've a shared understanding of threat&a common purpose to ensure that we can keep energy at right prices&deter this threat pic.twitter.com/ViVQHCgOsq
External Affairs Minster Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a constructive talk across a range of issues on bilateral and regional aspects.
Jun 26, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
The US Secretary of State responded saying that it was important to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but Iran's sponsorship of terror could not be overlooked. He said that the Indian people understood the effects of terror and hoped to join hands with India to eliminate the global threat it poses.
Jun 26, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)
Concerns Around Iran | When asked about the United States' concern for India, as the latter's dependence on oil would be affected by the current state of affairs between the US and Iran, Jaishankar said that it was in everyone's interest to know that global energy supply remains predictable. He was assured that Pompeo understood this.
Jun 26, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)
S Jaishankar said that he was confident of their ability to address any issues and was convinced of the solidity of their relationship, but said that there's always more work to be done. "All relationships are work-in-progress," he said. Mike Pompeo added that Indian interests in the US were appreciated deeply. He hoped there would be "as little theatre as possible" between the nations, and that they would work in a sincere way.
Jun 26, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)
Mike Pompeo Talks to Media | Mike Pompeo said that the two leaders differed in their stance on the current trade relations between the two countries, but it was taken as a difference in the "spirit of friendship." He said he was hopeful to resolve the current US-India trade bottleneck, and any other economic dispute in the future.
Jun 26, 2019 2:55 pm (IST)
Jaishankar Addresses Media | The two leaders discussed bilateral and terror concerns, and how the two countries have grown economically. Global issues like Iran, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific were also discussed, as Pompeo arrived in India straight from Kabul.
Jun 26, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)
Jaishankar and Pompeo Address Media | Union minister Jaishankar says that the two discussed defence, energy, and trade issues along with "people-topeople" concerns referring to NRIs, students, and Indian businesses in the US.
Mike Pompeo will deliver a policy speech at the end of the day today, in conclusion to his meeting, at India International Centre.
Jun 26, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to address the media at the Ministry of External Affairs shortly after lunch with Union minister S Jaishankar.
Jun 26, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)
Before the meetings, India was firm in saying that it cannot "wish away" defence ties with Moscow, adding that it meets the criteria for a US sanctions waiver for procuring S-400 missile defence systems from Russia and the Trump administration has "enough flexibility" on the issue. This was expected to be an important topic of discussion today.
Jun 26, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)
Earlier, about today's meeting with Pompeo, S Jaishankar had said, "Both the countries are having their own interests. And it is natural to have some conflicts because of that. We will find a common ground using diplomacy. We will hold discussions with the US with a positive approach."
Jun 26, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)
Talks with Jaishankar End | External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo end talks before they break for lunch, which is being hosted by the Union minister.
Jun 26, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
A few hours after Secretary of State Pompeo landed in India, the US State Department said, "There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and create the high-quality jobs that Prime Minister Modi wants if India lowers trade barriers and embraces fair and reciprocal trade."
Jun 26, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)
The External Affairs Minister and Pompeo will discuss the agenda of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, to which Jaishankar was invited earlier when Japan Foreign Minister Kono Taro congratulated him on his appointment.
Jun 26, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
Mike Pompeo is scheduled to discuss the agenda for the meeting over lunch with S Jaishankar.
Jun 26, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted:
Pompeo Meets NSA Ajit Doval | Mike Pompeo meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ahead of talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Jun 26, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
Following his meeting with Ajit Doval, Pompeo is scheduled to hold discussion with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. The meeting is being touted as key in laying the groundwork for PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump in the upcoming G20 Summit in Japan.
Jun 26, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
India and the US have discussed defence on more than one occasion in the recent past. After the 2+2 meeting last year, and the US granting India Strategic Trade Authorization tier 1 status, meeting with the National Security Advisor becomes exceedingly relevant during Pompeo's visit. India's purchase of S-400s from Russia may become a point of discussion in the meeting.
Jun 26, 2019 10:49 am (IST)
Mike Pompeo leaves from PM Modi's residence and heads for a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Jun 26, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
Mike Pompeo and his convoy greet PM Modi at his residence.
#WATCH Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US Secretary of State is on a visit to India from June 25-27. pic.twitter.com/NS7fUvEDe6
The US trade is likely to feature right at the top, with the country asking India to drop trade barriers. At the ‘India Ideas Summit’ in Washington DC earlier this month, Pompeo had said, "We remain open to dialogue, and hope that our friends in India will drop their trade barriers and trust in the competitiveness of their own companies, their own businesses, their own people, and private sector companies."
India will once again emphasise on how it has worked over the last three years on reducing trade deficit and is willing to engage with the US on the issue. The issue of US withdrawing duty-free access to Indian exporters under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) will certainly be raised.
An important aspect of this meeting will be defence cooperation and strategic engagement with reference to Indo-Pacific and "The Quad", a meeting that was held recently in Bangkok.
But what may come as disappointment to New Delhi is America's seemingly hardened position on India's S-400 air defence system deal with Russia. In September, during the 2+2 dialogue, the Indian side was made to believe that America may go soft on this aspect with the understanding that strengthening of India's defence systems is in the interest of its partners engaged in the region.
However, just ahead of Pompeo's visit, a senior State Department official said that he will "encourage India to look at alternatives," adding that purchase of S-400s from Russia may attract sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).
Just ahead of this meeting, the issue of data localisation has also assumed significance, with Pompeo saying, “We will also push for free flow of data across borders, not just to help American companies but to protect data and secure consumers’ privacy."
MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar had said last week that India remains engaged with US and will see how it can "dispel misconceptions" on the issue.
This, even as both sides reject the report that US will cap H1B visas for India as a response to data localisation. While US delinked both issues, India will continue to pursue the matter of tightening of H1B visa rules. India says it is engaged with both the US administration and the Congress over the matter.
And finally, what may emerge as casting a shadow over all these issues could be the current crisis with regards to Iran. While Pompeo heads to India after visiting Saudi Arabia and UAE, India would want to be briefed on the current situation in its neighbourhood.
The US has already discontinued the waiver on import of oil from Iran, and while New Delhi was looking at some relief and continues to say it will work as per its national interest, reports suggest that imports are being drastically cut down.