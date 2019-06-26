Mike Pompeo in India LIVE: Meeting With PM Modi, Jaishankar on Agenda as US Secy of State Set for Busy Day

Event Highlights On the Agenda

Mike Pompeo's Three-Day Visit to India



Pompeo will have a working lunch with Jaishankar and meet Indian and US business leaders in a round-table format and deliver a policy speech at the India International Centre here.

Read More Mike Pompeo in India LIVE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who arrived in India on Tuesday, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. H1-B visas, trade war and India’s purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia will figure in the talks between the two sides, which come ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.Pompeo will have a working lunch with Jaishankar and meet Indian and US business leaders in a round-table format and deliver a policy speech at the India International Centre here. Jun 26, 2019 8:16 am (IST) An important aspect of this meeting will be defence cooperation and strategic engagement. The US is wary of India's purchase of S-400s from Russia that may attract sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), and has encouraged the Russian ally to "look at alternatives". Defence and strategy discussions with reference to Indo-Pacific and "The Quad", a meeting that was held recently in Bangkok, will also take place. Jun 26, 2019 8:09 am (IST) Discussion on India's indecision to invite Huawei for 5G trials after the US urged its allies to adopt shared security and policy measures against the Chinese company is likely to take place. Huawei is on the US export blacklist. Pakistan's inaction on terror attacks in Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama will also constitute the agenda. Jun 26, 2019 8:03 am (IST) On the Agenda | Tariffs imposed by India on the US is expected to be discussed, specially after the recent inclusion of 28 products including almonds, apples and walnuts. The Trump administration has asked India to remove price caps on imported US medical devices, open up its dairy market and cut duties on IT products. India has also mandated foreign firms to store their payments data locally, hurting companies such as Mastercard and Visa. The US has been pushing for data flow across borders in several countries, which could also be on the agenda. Jun 26, 2019 7:46 am (IST) The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of heightened trade tensions between the countries, both of which are trying to promote domestic manufacturing. While PM Modi has been courting investors under the ‘Make in India’ campaign, Trump has pushed for US manufacturing to return home as part of his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign. Jun 26, 2019 7:44 am (IST) For his first meeting with S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their Lok Sabha win, the US State Department has said Pompeo will have an "ambitious agenda for the US-India strategic partnership." His visit is expected to lay the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi later in the week at a G20 meeting in Japan. Jun 26, 2019 7:39 am (IST) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Three-Day Visit | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in India yesterday and is expected to meet his counterpart Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster at the airport in Delhi on Tuesday. (AP)



The US trade is likely to feature right at the top, with the country asking India to drop trade barriers. At the ‘India Ideas Summit’ in Washington DC earlier this month, Pompeo had said, "We remain open to dialogue, and hope that our friends in India will drop their trade barriers and trust in the competitiveness of their own companies, their own businesses, their own people, and private sector companies."



India will once again emphasise on how it has worked over the last three years on reducing trade deficit and is willing to engage with the US on the issue. The issue of US withdrawing duty-free access to Indian exporters under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) will certainly be raised.



An important aspect of this meeting will be defence cooperation and strategic engagement with reference to Indo-Pacific and "The Quad", a meeting that was held recently in Bangkok.



But what may come as disappointment to New Delhi is America's seemingly hardened position on India's S-400 air defence system deal with Russia. In September, during the 2+2 dialogue, the Indian side was made to believe that America may go soft on this aspect with the understanding that strengthening of India's defence systems is in the interest of its partners engaged in the region.



However, just ahead of Pompeo's visit, a senior State Department official said that he will "encourage India to look at alternatives," adding that purchase of S-400s from Russia may attract sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).



Just ahead of this meeting, the issue of data localisation has also assumed significance, with Pompeo saying, “We will also push for free flow of data across borders, not just to help American companies but to protect data and secure consumers’ privacy."



MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar had said last week that India remains engaged with US and will see how it can "dispel misconceptions" on the issue.



This, even as both sides reject the report that US will cap H1B visas for India as a response to data localisation. While US delinked both issues, India will continue to pursue the matter of tightening of H1B visa rules. India says it is engaged with both the US administration and the Congress over the matter.



And finally, what may emerge as casting a shadow over all these issues could be the current crisis with regards to Iran. While Pompeo heads to India after visiting Saudi Arabia and UAE, India would want to be briefed on the current situation in its neighbourhood.



The US has already discontinued the waiver on import of oil from Iran, and while New Delhi was looking at some relief and continues to say it will work as per its national interest, reports suggest that imports are being drastically cut down.