CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Mild Earthquake Hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District
1-MIN READ

Mild Earthquake Hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District

PTI

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 15:05 IST

Shillong, India

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.(Rep image: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake)

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.(Rep image: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake)

Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Khasi Hills district at a depth of about 46 km underneath the earth's crust

A mild earthquake hit Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, officials said.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.

Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Khasi Hills district at a depth of about 46 km underneath the earth’s crust.

State Disaster Management department officials said there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Earthquake
  2. meghalaya
first published:February 16, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More