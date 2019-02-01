English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mild Tremors Experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar District
An official said tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage caused to properties.
Representative Image (Source: AP)
Palghar: Tremors measuring 3-3.5 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday in some parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.
The tremors were felt at 6:58am, 10:03am and 10:29am and were measured at 3.3, 3.5 and 3.0 on the Richter scale respectively, the official said.
He said tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage caused to properties.
The region has been experiencing such tremors routinely since November last year.
