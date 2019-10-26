Mild Tremors Felt After Earthquake of Magnitude 2.7 Hits Maharashtra's Palghar
The district experienced at least six tremors in the duration of 40 minutes a couple of days ago.
Palghar: Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, on Saturday, an official said.
An earthquake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale within a depth of 5 km, was experienced at around 8.45 am in the district, chief of disaster cell Vivekanand Kadam said.
No damage of property or casualty has been reported, he added.
Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka is the epicentre of earthquakes in Palghar district and has been experiencing tremors for the last one year.
