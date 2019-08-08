Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan
The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 6:15 AM was 50 km from Taleqan, which is situated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region early Thursday morning after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the Indian Meteorological Department reported.
According to United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 6:15 AM was 50 km from Taleqan, which is situated in the Hindu Kush region.
The Hindu Kush Himalayan Mountain range is spread over 3,500 km across eight countries, spanning from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east.
An earthquake of this magnitude is of moderate class and can cause slight damage to infrastructure.
