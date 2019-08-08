Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan

New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region early Thursday morning after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the Indian Meteorological Department reported.

According to United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred at 6:15 AM was 50 km from Taleqan, which is situated in the Hindu Kush region.

The Hindu Kush Himalayan Mountain range is spread over 3,500 km across eight countries, spanning from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east.

An earthquake of this magnitude is of moderate class and can cause slight damage to infrastructure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.