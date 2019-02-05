LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Milind Deora May Not Contest 2019 Polls, Says Problems in Mumbai Congress Are No Secret

Earlier, there were reports of infighting within the Mumbai Congress over Lok Sabha seat-sharing. The party’s parliamentary board meeting held last week had reportedly failed to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18

Updated:February 5, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Milind Deora May Not Contest 2019 Polls, Says Problems in Mumbai Congress Are No Secret
TV grab of Milind Deora from the exclusive interview to CNN-News18
Loading...
New Delhi: The infighting within the Mumbai Congress that has been gaining momentum over the past few months seems to have scalped its first victim – party MP Milind Deora – who has declared that he may not contest the upcoming elections.

Deora had clashed with Sanjya Nirupam for the position of party president in the state but had lost out. “It is no secret that there are problems in the party,” said Deora as he opened up about the infighting in an interview with CNN-News18.

A former MP from Mumbai South and at present part of the Congress’ publicity committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Deora said Nirupam’s leadership had failed party members.

“I am hurt and disappointed. Many Congress leaders are sitting at home today. One should talk to these Congress leaders about why they feel dejected, disillusioned,” he said.

He said discrimination and lack of unity were to be blamed for party’s bleak state of affairs in Mumbai.

Earlier, there were reports of infighting within the unit over Lok Sabha seat-sharing. The party’s parliamentary board meeting held last week had reportedly failed to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Nirupam is reportedly being adamant on contesting from Mumbai West and not Mumbai North. Deora is said to have objected to the demand.

“I may not want to fight elections due to this infighting,” said Deora, adding that he has spoken to Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the matter and conveyed his concerns.

The 42-year old leader, however, does not wish to take responsibility of fixing anything in the party.

The 42-year old leader said, “I don't want to wash our dirty linen in public. Am sure the party leadership will take care of it,” adding, “If the party doesn't fix this, it may affect poll performance.”

Deora and Nirupam have been involved in a tussle over the party’s leadership in Mumbai for some time.

Analysts said Nirupam was made the president because the party needed a Marathi face to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the state.

“In the Congress, earlier it had never mattered which community you belonged to,” said Deora.

Nirupam had served as a Shiv Sena leader nearly 14 years ago. He left the party to join the Congress and quickly rose to prominence.

Charting out the Maharashtra politics playbook, Deora said that anyone who wins Mumbai has more chances of coming to power in Maharashtra.

“Mumbai is the cultural and economic capital. We need people to bring people together. The Congress is in need of some leader who will bring people together,” he said, hinting at the need for greater unity within the party here.​

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram