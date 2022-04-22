Militancy in Kashmir Dipping With Each Passing Day: Army Core Commander DP Pandey

The graph of militancy in Kashmir is dying with each passing day because the Army keeps a close eye on militant groups, said Army Core Commander Kashmir DP Pandey on Friday as he inaugurated two new skill centres to empower women.

Pandey said, “Youngsters should give up guns and focus on their better future. The Kupwara district was affected by militancy in the past. But the ground reality has changed now.”

He urged all districts to learn from the people of Kupwara, saying they now want peace.

He was accompanied on the occasion by General Officer Commanding 28th Division Abejit Padkokar and Commander 8 Skater.

“The Army is ready to help everyone who wants to give up the path of guns and come to the mainstream,” he said. “The youth of Kashmir have come to understand that life is created only through peace.”

The Commander of the Corps spoke to the villagers and praised their upbeat attitude, high morale and solid national spirit and assured them of all possible help from the Army.

He said Dardpura is an example of the suffering that terrorism can inflict on innocent people and their lives.

