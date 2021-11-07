Militant Arrested from Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested from a hospital in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Police came to know that an active TRF militant, identified as Sohail Ahmad Lone of Hermain area of Shopian, was in the district hospital undergoing treatment, a police official said.

“He was taken into custody and has been admitted at SMHS hospital Srinagar in a critical condition," the official said. He said the militant has a bullet wound on the neck.

Police is verifying the cause of the injury, the official said.

