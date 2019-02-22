English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Arms and Ammunition Recovered
Welson Terang, a member of Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (KPLT), was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Army and the police. He was wanted for extortion and recruitment of youths into the extremist outfit.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Diphu: A hardcore militant of People's Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) was apprehended Friday along with arms and ammunition in Karbi Anglong district of central Assam, police said.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Army and police at Borlangfer area of the district. Based on specific inputs about movement of PDCK extremists in Borlangfer area, a joint team comprising of Army and Police launched an operation and apprehended the militant identified as Welson Terang alias Mongwe Terang of Bokaram Tokbi gaon, under Dolamara police station, said Karbi Anglong district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay.
A .22 pistol with magazine and 6 live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession, Upadhyay said. Welson was earlier a hardcore member of Karbi People's Liberation Tigers (KPLT) and involved in extortion, kidnappings, etc., The SP said, adding, he was arrested in 2013 and 2015.
After getting released on bail, Welson joined PDCK and was involved in extortion and recruitment of youths into the extremist outfit, Upadhyay said.
In July last year, Welson along with his associates had mounted an attack on a police team at Bokaram Tokbi gaon, he said.
