Militant Arrested in South Kashmir's Anantnag District

In a joint operation in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces arrested a categorised active militant, Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna, a police official said.

Srinagar: A militant was on Saturday arrested by security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating material, including weapons, was seized from his possession, police said.

In a joint operation in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district, security forces arrested a categorised active militant, Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna, a police official said.

He said weapons and other incriminating material were seized from his possession. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said.

