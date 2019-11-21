Take the pledge to vote

Militant Associate Involved in Threatening Civilians Arrested in J&K's Pulwama

The police investigation also revealed that he is linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was communicating with the outfit's militants, the official said.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Militant Associate Involved in Threatening Civilians Arrested in J&K's Pulwama
Army officials patrolling the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: A militant associate involved in threatening and intimidating civilians was arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

"Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals in Tral area. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer Tral," a police official said.

He said as per the police records, Bhat was involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters in the area.

The police investigation also revealed that he is linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was communicating with the outfit's militants, the official said.

Besides, Bhat was also involved in arson and causing damages to a chemist shop in the area, he said.

He was wanted by law for his involvement in various cases pertaining to threatening of locals and causing damages and arson in the area, the official said.

