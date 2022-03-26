Militant Attack in J&K’s Budgam Leaves SPO Dead, His Brother Critically Injured

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and his brother injured critically in a militant attack on Saturday night after they fired upon them in a Budgam locality.

A police officer said the militants fired upon Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, an SPO in Budgam, and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar, who is said to a be student— at their residence in Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously.

The brothers were taken to a hospital in Srinagar but the SPO has declared brought dead on arrival while his brother is stated to be serious.

Police and paramilitary men have rushed to the area and cordoned the proximal neighborhood. There has been no contact with the assailants.

A spate of killing of cops and civilians is Continuing even though police claims they eliminated many modules of the militants responsible for targeted killings.

