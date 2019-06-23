English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Belonging to Banned ULFA(I) Arrested in Assam
The cadre, identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation, a police officer said.
Representative image.
Guwahati: A cadre belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Assamn-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested Sunday from Charaideo district, police said. The cadre has been identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.
The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of Sapekhati police station of the district.
The spokesperson said Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.
