Militant Belonging to Banned ULFA(I) Arrested in Assam

Guwahati: A cadre belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Assamn-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested Sunday from Charaideo district, police said. The cadre has been identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.

The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of Sapekhati police station of the district.

The spokesperson said Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.