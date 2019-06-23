Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Militant Belonging to Banned ULFA(I) Arrested in Assam

The cadre, identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Militant Belonging to Banned ULFA(I) Arrested in Assam
Representative image.
Loading...

Guwahati: A cadre belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Assamn-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested Sunday from Charaideo district, police said. The cadre has been identified as Surajit Limboo alias Rituparna Asom, a spokesperson of the Assam Police said.

The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from No 1 Dhuniya Pathar area under the jurisdiction of Sapekhati police station of the district.

The spokesperson said Limboo had gone missing from his home in Sapekhati on September 6 last year to join the banned organisation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram