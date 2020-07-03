INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Militant, CRPF Personnel Killed in Encounter in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Representational Photo

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces. In the exchange of fire, one militant and a CRPF jawan were killed, he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 7:15 AM IST
Share this:

A militant and a CRPF personnel have been killed during an encounter in Malbagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Friday.


Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Malbagh area late on Thursday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces. In the exchange of fire, one militant and a CRPF jawan were killed, he said.

The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant were being ascertained.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading