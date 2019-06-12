English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Dies in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Sopore
Following the incident, the authorities have shut down all government and private educational institutions as a precautionary measure.
Army officials patrolling the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said Wednesday.
The exchange of fire began during a search operation launched by security forces Tuesday evening after they received information that militants were present there, the official said. He said the cordon was strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping.
"In the ensuing gunfight, an unidentified militant was killed. The body has been recovered while his identity and group affiliation is being ascertained".
"People are advised to cooperate and not to go close to the encounter site unless all explosive material is cleared," he added.
Following the incident, the authorities have shut down all government and private educational institutions as a precautionary measure. Mobile internet services have also been suspended.
