CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#ShivSena#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Militant Group Neutralised in Assam: Top Cop
1-MIN READ

Militant Group Neutralised in Assam: Top Cop

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 20:42 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Militant organisation DNLT was neutralised by Assam Police. (Image: IANS)

Militant organisation DNLT was neutralised by Assam Police. (Image: IANS)

Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the organisation was formed on September 13 in the two hill districts of the state

Militant group Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), formed less than a month ago in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam, has been “neutralised” with the arrest of “all cadres”, the police said on Wednesday.

Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the organisation was formed on September 13 in the two hill districts of the state.

“Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 05, 2022, 20:42 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 20:42 IST