Militant Group Neutralised in Assam: Top Cop

Militant group Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), formed less than a month ago in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam, has been “neutralised” with the arrest of “all cadres”, the police said on Wednesday.

Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the organisation was formed on September 13 in the two hill districts of the state.

“Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives,” he wrote on Twitter.

