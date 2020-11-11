News18 Logo

india

Militant Group Second-in-command Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders in Meghalaya

Image for representation

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert. The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group ULFA (Independent) has surrendered in Meghalaya, government sources said on Wednesday. Rajkhowa is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, they said.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Baruah, the so-called 'commander-in-chief' of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent). The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya few weeks ago.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert. The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.


