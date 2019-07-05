English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Gunned Down in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Narwani area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday morning.
Representative image.
Srinagar: A terrorist was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Narwani area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday morning, a police official said.
As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one terrorist was killed, the official said.
The body has been recovered along with arms and ammunition, the official said adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.
