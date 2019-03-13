LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Militant Hideout Busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District, One Arrested

The joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Srinagar: A man was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said Wednesday.

"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said here.

Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said
