Militant Hideout Busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District, One Arrested
The joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds.
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Srinagar: A man was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said Wednesday.
"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said here.
Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said.
Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said
