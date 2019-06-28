Militant Hideout Busted in J&K's Reasi District, Arms and Ammunition Seized
Representative image.
Jammu: A militant hideout was busted in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday and arms and ammunition were seized, police said.
Police seized an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), seven grenades, a mine, a bayonet of an AK assault rifle and five bullets from the spot, a spokesman said
The hideout was located at Gajna forest's Rakhan Wala Dhara area.
The spokesman said the hideout was busted during a search operation at Gajna Top and Bassan forest in Arnas tehsil on specific information.
No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.
The matter is being investigated, police said.
Police also launched a search operation in Kishtwar district Friday evening following information about movement of suspected terrorists.
Some people informed about the sighting of suspicious persons in a car in the town and police sealed all exit routes and launched a search operation to locate them, officials said.
Further details are awaited.
