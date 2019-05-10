English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Killed After Encounter Breaks Out with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.
"The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained," he added.
Details awaited.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
