News18 English
Militant Killed After Encounter Breaks Out with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
Militant Killed After Encounter Breaks Out with Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.

"The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained," he added.

Details awaited.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
