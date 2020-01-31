Take the pledge to vote

Militant Killed, Cop Injured During Firing at Toll Plaza in Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

January 31, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Jammu A militant was shot dead and a policeman sustained injures after a group of 3-4 militants travelling in a truck opened fire at a police team at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Friday morning, officials said.

While one militant was gunned down, others managed to flee to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said. A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. The highway has been shut following the gun battle.

Soon after the attack, two explosions were heard near the toll plaza where the encounter between militants and security forces is underway.

The group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.

Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

(With PTI inputs)

