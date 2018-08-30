English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Militant Killed in Encounter in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir
The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.
One militant has been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.
One militant has been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Twinkle Khanna Pointing Towards the Arrests of Activists with her Tweet?
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Kriti Kharbanda Took a Vodka Shot to Be Able to Yell at Dharmendra for a Scene
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...