Militant Killed in Encounter in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
Militant Killed in Encounter in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

One militant has been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on.
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

