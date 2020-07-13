INDIA

Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag District

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Monday morning in Srigufwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 6.40 am when the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. One militant was killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports, the official said.

