Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Budgam
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
Two security officials guarding the streets in Kashmir (Image: PTI/File Photo)
Srinagar: A local militant was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
A gunfight broke out after the lone militant opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, resulting in the killing of the ultra.
The slain militant has been identified as Adil Ahmed, a resident of Budgam. His group affiliation was not immediately known.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis
- Missing a Loved One Who Passed Away Recently? Google Maps May Help You Get Closure
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief